Fla. Doc Can't Dodge Fraudulent Fentanyl Fight With Feds

By Jonathan Capriel (April 26, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Tampa-area physician can't escape federal civil claims alleging he helped keep Insys Therapeutics' illicit business afloat by overprescribing painkillers in exchange for bribes costing Medicare more than $2.8 million, a Florida district court ruled Monday, saying the government sufficiently pleaded that the doctor knew what he was doing. U.S. District Judge Tom Barber denied Dr. Edward Lubin's bid to dismiss the U.S. Department of Justice's case against him. It claims the board certified anesthesiologist and pain medicine physician was among the most prolific prescribers of the fentanyl spray Subsys, manufactured by Insys Therapeutics Inc., becoming a profitable "whale" for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS