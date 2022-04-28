Insurers Sue Asbestos Maker For £5M Under Earlier Deal

By Joel Poultney (April 28, 2022, 7:33 PM BST) -- Three insurance giants want £5 million ($6.2 million) from an asbestos manufacturer, arguing the company owes the sum from a deal made over an asbestos injury claims settlement. Zurich Insurance, Mercantile Indemnity Co. and Aviva Insurance allege in a March 1 High Court claim, which has recently been made public, that Cape Intermediate Holdings Ltd. must pay back the money under the deal it struck in 2017 to settle claims over compensation the insurers paid out to workers suffering from mesothelioma, a type of cancer caused by asbestos. The insurers reached a series of agreements with Cape in 2017 to settle...

