Alcon Wins Bid To Nix J&J's UK Laser Eye Surgery Patents

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 26, 2022, 6:35 PM BST) -- A judge tossed out two patents for laser eye surgery technique owned by a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary on Tuesday, saying the methods would have been obvious to anyone skilled in ophthalmology. A judge has agreed that the inventions claimed by a J&J subsidiary did not represent any new steps and that the patented laser eye surgery methods would have been obvious to any skilled ophthalmologist and engineer. (iStockphoto.com/Jun) High Court Judge James Mellor invalidated patents owned by J&J subsidiary AMO Development LLC, both of which assert ownership over a method of laser eye surgery that ophthalmologists can use to correct...

