2 Firms Lead In EON Reality's $655M Go-Public Deal

By McCord Pagan (April 26, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Guided by Seyfarth Shaw LLP, augmented and virtual reality-based education business EON Reality Inc. said Tuesday it's going public by merging with blank-check company and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP client Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp., in a deal valuing the combined entity at $655 million. In a joint statement, Irvine, California-based EON Reality said it expects to see $101 million in proceeds from the deal, and added it provides academic and industry training products in extended reality, or EON-XR, or XR. "EON Reality has been a driving force behind the expansion of XR technology utilization and the knowledge metaverse globally...

