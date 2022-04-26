Trade Show Co. Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 26, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee trade show business asked the Ninth Circuit to revive its case for pandemic coverage, saying a district court's decision to toss the suit ignored and made illusory explicit coverage for virus losses under its Hartford policy. Mostre Exhibits LLC said Monday that its suit for pandemic coverage was unique among the other suits that have been dismissed because of the endorsement for virus coverage in its policy. Mostre also said the lower court erred in finding that the actual presence of the virus at Mostre's properties didn't cause physical change. "Under the district court's construal of the policy, which...

