Chinese Fuel Cell Co. Weighs $1B SPAC Deal To List In US

By Benjamin Horney (April 26, 2022, 10:40 AM EDT) -- China's Shenzhen State Fuel Cell Corp. said Tuesday it is considering a $1 billion special purpose acquisition vehicle merger that would result in the hydrogen fuel cell energy company being publicly listed on the Nasdaq, a move that would likely receive significant scrutiny from U.S. regulators. Shenzhen State Fuel Cell Corp., or SFCC, expects that if it does enter into a transaction, it will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange around the first quarter of next year, according to a statement. A deal would value the business at about $1 billion, the company said. Formed in 2016, SFCC bills...

