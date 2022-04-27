City Firms Launch Scheme To Help Victims Fight Crypto-Fraud

By Ashish Sareen (April 27, 2022, 4:38 PM BST) -- A group of City firms has said it is combining resources for a new program devoted to helping victims of cryptocurrency fraud gain access to justice through the courts. The group includes barristers from Outer Temple Chambers, law firm Rahman Ravelli and accountancy firm Grant Thornton LLP. Asset Reality, a crypto-asset recovery specialist, and New York-based private equity house Sandton Capital Partners have also joined the venture, which was announced Tuesday. Sandton has set aside £50 million ($63 million) to finance the litigation of multiple claims linked to crypto-crime that have legal merit. This is seen as a cost-effective approach to...

