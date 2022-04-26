DOT Says River Highway Plan Didn't Need Species Consult

By Clark Mindock (April 26, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has pushed back on claims it violated the law by ignoring obligations to consider how a program to expand waterways for commercial transportation would impact endangered species, arguing no such requirement exists. The department on Monday told a Virginia federal court that a challenge launched by the Center for Biological Diversity against the America's Marine Highway Program for that apparent Endangered Species Act failure was misplaced, in part because the approvals at issue aren't discrete agency actions. Since the establishment of the program and even the designation of specific areas on the highway's map targeted by...

