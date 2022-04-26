The TEAM Act Brings Us Back To The Future Again

By Daniel Johns (April 26, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- In the movie "Back to the Future," lead character Marty McFly travels back in time and encounters younger versions of his parents. Marty must make sure his parents fall in love in order to ensure that they will get married and thus allow him to continue to exist, and make it back to the present time. Labor law in the year 2022 has become like a version of "Back to the Future," as the Biden administration and the National Labor Relations Board attempt to change the law, both legislatively and administratively, back to what it was — or had been proposed...

