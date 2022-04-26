3 Firms Rep In Tech-Focused SPAC's $70M IPO

By McCord Pagan (April 26, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Technology-focused blank-check company Aimfinity Investment Corp. I began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday after raising $70 million in its initial public offering guided by Sidley Austin LLP and Maples Group and underwriters' counsel Winston & Strawn LLP. New York-based Aimfinity sold 7 million units at $10 each, and its underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 1.05 million shares, which could raise another $10.5 million, it said in a statement. The special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is looking to combine with a business in the high-growth technology sectors such as consumer internet, e-commerce, health care,...

