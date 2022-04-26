UBS Hit With $350K FINRA Fine For Late Trade Reporting

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 26, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- UBS Financial Services Inc. will pay $350,000 to resolve U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's allegations that the firm failed to report nearly 4,000 securities transactions that should have been tracked using the regulator's Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine vehicle. According to a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent that UBS signed with FINRA, the firm didn't report 3,850 transactions in TRACE-eligible corporate debt securities, agency debt securities and securitized products between July 2018 and September 2021. During that time, the regulator said, "the firm's supervisory system was not reasonably designed to achieve compliance with the firm's transaction reporting obligations for TRACE-Eligible...

