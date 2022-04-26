Positive COVID Tests Derail Intel Patent Trial In WDTX

By Ryan Davis (April 26, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT) -- After multiple positive COVID-19 tests among participants, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas on Tuesday canceled the trial in VLSI's billion-dollar computer chip patent suit against Intel, and said it would be rescheduled later. VLSI's billion-dollar patent trial against Intel was canceled Tuesday, after multiple positive COVID-19 tests among participants. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) On the second day of the trial, which kicked off on Monday in Austin, the judge told the jurors there had been positive COVID tests among people working on the case for one of the parties, according to a source close to the...

