FERC Aims To Supercharge Projects With New Grid Policy

By Keith Goldberg (April 26, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's proposed overhaul of how major electric transmission projects are planned and paid for could be the linchpin that helps accelerate needed grid development after a decade of false starts, experts say. The notice of proposed rulemaking approved last week is FERC's most significant transmission planning policy move since 2011, when it issued its landmark Order No. 1000, which directed utilities and regional grid operators to create regional plans and a framework for allocating project costs. Experts say the proposal is an acknowledgment that Order No. 1000 hasn't moved the needle much in terms of helping needed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS