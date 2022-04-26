US Trustee Contests Releases In Stoneway Capital Ch. 11 Plan

By Jeff Montgomery (April 26, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee has urged a New York bankruptcy judge to reject Argentine power plant owner Stoneway Capital Corp.'s Chapter 11 plan unless it obtains consent to third-party liability releases and more stringently determines who is ineligible for such releases. Stoneway, a holding company whose interests include building and operating power plants in Argentina, is scheduled for a May 5 confirmation hearing on its Chapter 11 plan, under terms that include the sale of its plants and other assets. The trustee objection, filed on Monday by trial attorney Brian S. Masumoto in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the...

