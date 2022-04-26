Mattress Firm Gets Infringing URL Back Through 'Rare Tool'

By Tiffany Hu (April 26, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has scored a victory for Mattress Firm Inc. in its attempt to recover a similar-sounding domain name registered by an unrelated individual, through the use of a "rare tool" that helps brand owners go after third-level domain names, the firm has announced. In a decision issued Friday, a panel for the National Arbitration Forum determined that an unidentified Icelandic individual was using the domain name "mattressfirm.us.com" in bad faith, and ordered the domain name to be transferred to Mattress Firm. Mattress Firm has owned a trademark registration on its name since 2011, and the individual's domain name...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS