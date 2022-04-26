Counsel Leadership Fight Looms In Pharma Co. Pay Suit

By Rose Krebs (April 26, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A counsel leadership battle is heating up in a consolidated stockholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court alleging that certain Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. officers received excessive and unfair compensation, with two groups of firms seeking to steer the litigation. In competing motions filed on Monday, investors Shiva Stein and Gary Larson on one hand and investor Glenn F. Schaeffer on the other sought to be appointed lead plaintiffs and have their counsel teams serve as co-lead counsel in the consolidated suit. Briefs filed in support of the motions were initially filed under seal, but Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ordered them unsealed,...

