Hispanic Lawmakers Urge Biden To Expand Deportation Relief

By Alyssa Aquino (April 26, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has called on President Joe Biden to flex his executive power to set immigration policy, including offering more deportation relief to people from countries in crisis and immigrants illegally brought to the U.S. as children. In a Monday letter to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, 38 Democrats of Hispanic and Latino descent laid out a slate of policy proposals that they said would bring relief to Hispanic communities in the U.S. Though the letter touched on a range of issues, including environmental and infrastructure concerns, the lawmakers focused heavily on immigration policies, laying out nearly a...

