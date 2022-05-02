Machine Learning Tech Remains A Challenge In Patent Claims

By Yuki Onoe and Sameer Gokhale (May 2, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Support vector machine-recursive feature elimination, or SVM-RFE, is a technology that can be used to find relevant patterns in a large dataset, such as the data generated in the sequencing of genomes and production of smaller subsets. In Health Discovery Corp. v. Intel Corp.,[1] the patent owner HDC, in its complaint for infringement, discussed the innovative aspects of the technology: Support Vector Machine — Recursive Feature Elimination ("SVM-RFE") is an application of SVM that was invented by Dr. Weston and Dr. Guyon as members of HDC's science team, to find discriminate relationships within clinical datasets, as well as within gene expression...

