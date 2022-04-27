Hospital Wants Pension Debt Dispute With Union Kept Alive

By Emily Brill (April 27, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area hospital urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to preserve litigation accusing its workers' union of illegally hitting it with a surprise bill seeking over $288,000 in pension contributions, saying the union's dismissal argument mischaracterizes the lawsuit. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-affiliated UPMC McKeesport told U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan on Tuesday that, contrary to SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania's assertion, the hospital sued under the correct law, and the dispute should remain in play, even if it is resolved in arbitration. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania and its pension fund asked Judge Horan this month to toss the hospital's lawsuit, which was...

