9th Circ. Affirms Walmart's Nix Of Model's Employment Suit

By Dave Simpson (April 26, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Walmart's classification of a model who worked on several photo shoots across 15 nonconsecutive days in a 13-month period as an independent contractor was in good faith and it needn't pay penalties for failing to pay her immediately after each shoot, the Ninth Circuit affirmed Tuesday. In a unanimous published decision, a three-judge panel denied Bijon Hill's attempt to revive her $540,000 suit, which alleged that Walmart Inc. violated California labor law each time it failed to pay her immediately after each photo shoot. The panel found that it is "undisputed" that Hill worked for Walmart as a freelancer, performing in one-...

