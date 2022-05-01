IRS To Open Letter Program To Singly Tailored Nonprofit Plans

By David van den Berg (May 1, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT) -- The IRS is working on a guidance update that for the first time will allow individually designed retirement plans used by some nonprofits and schools to apply for a determination letter from the agency, according to an IRS official. The guidance will update the determination letter program for individually designed plans under Rev. Proc. 2016-37 to open it up to individually designed plans organized under Internal Revenue Code Section 403(b), Jason Levine, a senior technician reviewer in the Internal Revenue Service Office of Chief Counsel, said Friday. There's no precise timeline for the guidance release, but it's not going to come...

