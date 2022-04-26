11th Circ. Tosses Race And Sex Bias Case Against Ala. County

By Abby Wargo (April 26, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit backed the dismissal of a Black corrections officer's race and sex bias suit alleging she was paid less than her male coworkers, saying Tuesday she couldn't sue the Alabama county she worked in because it wasn't her employer. A three-judge panel ruled in favor of the Calhoun County Commission on former corrections lieutenant LaTonya Chames' claims that the county had not paid her equally to her male counterparts and retaliated against her when she complained about the double standard. "We cannot conclude that the district court erred in deciding, as a matter of law, that the county was not plaintiff's employer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS