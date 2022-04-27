FWS Promises More Species Reviews In Settlement

By Clark Mindock (April 27, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has agreed to move forward with Endangered Species Act reviews for 27 species after an environmental group sued to compel protection, according to a settlement that dismisses 69 other species from the suit. The agreement was announced via settlement in D.C. federal court on Tuesday and gives U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service varying dates to submit findings for proposed critical habitat protections or ESA listings for a variety of species that the Center for Biological Diversity sued to protect. The first of those deadlines will be in September, while others are staggered in the second half of 2023,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS