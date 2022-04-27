Don't Be Late Paying Terminated Employees in Massachusetts

By Daniel Schwartz, Michael Lane and Lindsey Viscomi (April 27, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court issued a surprising decision on April 4, in Reuter v. City of Methuen, holding that an employer is strictly liable for treble damages if it fails to make timely wage payments, regardless of whether the employer remedies the violation prior to the employee asserting a wage claim.[1] This decision upends long-standing trial court precedent, which had authorized employers to remedy late wage payments by paying the unpaid amounts in full, with just trebled interest, prior to litigation. The Wage Act The Massachusetts Wage Act provides for the payment of wages and requires that employers pay any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS