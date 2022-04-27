DHS Boosts Border Processing To End Title 42

By Alyssa Aquino (April 27, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is sending more federal officers to the Southern border and creating new immigration processing centers as part of a six-point plan to end the Title 42 public health order that has allowed for the swift expulsion of migrants from the border area during the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a 20-page memorandum that it has been working since September on its response to the migration influx it expects to follow the repeal of Title 42, which has closed the U.S.-Mexico border to migrants without travel documents since the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic....

