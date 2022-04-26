Fort Worth Becomes 1st US City To Mine Bitcoin

By Elise Hansen (April 26, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The city of Fort Worth, Texas, will start mining bitcoin from City Hall using donated mining machinery, following a City Council vote on Tuesday. The move makes Fort Worth the first city government in the country to mine bitcoin, according to an announcement. Bitcoin "mining" refers to the process of verifying transactions in the cryptocurrency and putting new bitcoins into circulation. The City Council on Tuesday voted in favor of a resolution encouraging blockchain technology and accepting the donation of three bitcoin mining machines donated by Texas Blockchain Council, an advocacy group that promotes blockchain- and cryptocurrency-friendly policies in the state. The six-month...

