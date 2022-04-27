Fla. Gov. Calls For Property Insurance Legislative Session

By Eli Flesch (April 27, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a special legislative session next month to address carrier underwriting losses and the state's number of property insurance lawsuits, according to a proclamation scheduling the session. The Republican governor said Tuesday that "thousands" of frivolous lawsuits and two years of billion-dollar underwriting losses warranted a special session. Lawmakers will meet from May 23 to May 27 to consider legislation, according to the proclamation. Legislation to be considered would address property insurance, reinsurance, changes to Florida's building code and the state's insurance regulator, the proclamation said. DeSantis' spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, told Law360 that bill language was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS