Samoan Plaintiffs Find Hope In Puerto Rico Ruling

By Carolina Bolado (April 29, 2022, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court may have shut one door when it ruled that Congress is not required to extend certain disability benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, but the decision and a pair of concurrences provided a glimmer of hope to three American Samoans who are asking the court to take up their case requesting birthright citizenship. The plaintiffs in U.S. v. Fitisemanu filed their petition for writ of certiorari on Wednesday, asking the high court to take up their appeal of a Tenth Circuit ruling that found the issue of whether American Samoans are birthright U.S. citizens belongs in the...

