Airbnb Loses EU Challenge To Belgian Tax Disclosure Law

By Todd Buell (April 27, 2022, 11:27 AM EDT) -- The European Court of Justice rejected a challenge Wednesday from the hospitality website Airbnb to a Belgian law requiring the company to provide that country's tax authorities with information on transactions. A 13-page ruling by the ECJ, the European Union's highest court, said the law in Belgium's Brussels region is in line with EU law. The case involved a 2016 law that set a flat-rate tax per night on tourist accommodations, including those in homes. The law calls for intermediaries, or those offering services to allow tourists and hosts to contact each other, to provide details on owners and properties...

