MPs Call For Online Platforms To Pull Fraudulent Ads

By Ronan Barnard (April 28, 2022, 12:02 AM BST) -- The chairman of an influential group of MPs said on Thursday that the government's refusal to create a single anti-fraud police force is a "missed opportunity" as he called for online platforms to take down fraudulent advertisements. The Commons Treasury Committee has published the government's official response to its report calling for action against economic and financial crime across the U.K. and in crypto-asset markets. The cross-party group of MPs has already called for the government to bring in new legislation to protect users of digital assets against fraud in its report, published in February. The committee called for Prime Minister Boris...

