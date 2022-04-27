Pensions Watchdog Warns Trustees Over Ukraine War Impact

By Irene Madongo (April 27, 2022, 6:03 PM BST) -- The pensions watchdog warned on Wednesday that the investments of retirement savings plans could become volatile amid uncertainty over Russia's war against Ukraine and intensifying economic pressures. The Pensions Regulator said it remains unclear how the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime will affect British pensions schemes, as it published its 2022 Annual Funding Statement. The watchdog for workplace pensions said that a significant risk is the impact that the conflict may have on the global economy. "Schemes need to be alert to changes in liquidity demands and cyber risks; the longer term impact...

