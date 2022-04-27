Life Insurers Targeted For Customer Claims Over Price Hikes

By Silvia Martelli (April 27, 2022, 8:14 PM BST) -- A law firm said Wednesday it would seek to represent up to 10 million U.K. residents to sue insurers for significant and unjustified premium increases for life insurance, arguing that the majority of people buying whole-of-life policies never see a payout. WLI Claims — a group of experts and lawyers — said that millions of residents may be entitled to "a significant payout" for insurers making life insurance policies too expensive. WLI Claims, a trading name for Trethowans LLP, has not yet filed claims but is looking for customers who have been paying increasingly high premiums for their policies. In some cases,...

