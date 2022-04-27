AMP To Sell Real Estate Biz To Dexus For Up To $393M

By Charlie Innis (April 27, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd. plans to sell the real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business of its subsidiary Collimate Capital to Dexus, a real estate investment trust, for up to AU$550 million ($392.8 million), the companies said Wednesday. Sydney-headquartered Dexus will pay AU$250 million upfront in cash for the business and an earn-out of up to AU$300 million that is contingent on certain conditions, according to the companies' separate statements. Dexus will offer to buy AMP's existing and committed sponsor stakes in the business for an additional up to AU$450 million, which is subject to talks with fund investors and...

