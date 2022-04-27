Misleading Online Financial Ads Still A Problem, FCA Says

By Joel Poultney (April 27, 2022, 6:28 PM BST) -- Intervention by the Financial Conduct Authority has led to 84 of the 379 financial product promotions it reviewed in the first quarter of the year being amended or withdrawn, the vast majority of which were online, the watchdog said Wednesday. The FCA said in its quarterly review of financial promotions that 76% of the 84 amended or withdrawn adverts from firms it authorizes involved website or social media promotions, reinforcing its campaign against misleading or unfair online financial advertising. This compared with 75% of the 105 promotions amended or withdrawn in the first quarter of 2021. Strict promotional rules govern financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS