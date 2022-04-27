Utilities Question Texas Regulator's Energy-Pricing Authority

By Katie Buehler (April 27, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday considered whether the Public Utility Commission of Texas overstepped its authority when it decided in February 2021 to max out energy prices in an effort to encourage more electricity production as the state dealt with the aftermath of a deadly winter storm. In a direct appeal of those decisions, Dallas-based Luminant Energy Co. LLC has asked a three-justice panel of the Third Court of Appeals in Austin to invalidate two emergency orders issued in the wake of the storm that instructed the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. to set electricity prices at their maximum...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS