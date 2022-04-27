Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BNY Mellon Contractor Wants Out Of Software Copyright Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (April 27, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Michigan-based BNY Mellon contractor has asked a New Jersey federal court to permanently let it out of a copyright suit accusing the bank of unlawfully using a separate company's automation technology, arguing that the plaintiff never accused the contractor of having access to the software at issue.

Q2 Strategies LLC said in a Tuesday filing supporting its motion to dismiss that plaintiff iPurusa LLC only alleged that Q2 did nothing to prevent the Bank of New York Mellon Corp. from using iPurusa's software, "notwithstanding that such alleged use began prior to any relationship between plaintiff and defendant Q2." IPurusa's software...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!