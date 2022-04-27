BNY Mellon Contractor Wants Out Of Software Copyright Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (April 27, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Michigan-based BNY Mellon contractor has asked a New Jersey federal court to permanently let it out of a copyright suit accusing the bank of unlawfully using a separate company's automation technology, arguing that the plaintiff never accused the contractor of having access to the software at issue. Q2 Strategies LLC said in a Tuesday filing supporting its motion to dismiss that plaintiff iPurusa LLC only alleged that Q2 did nothing to prevent the Bank of New York Mellon Corp. from using iPurusa's software, "notwithstanding that such alleged use began prior to any relationship between plaintiff and defendant Q2." IPurusa's software...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS