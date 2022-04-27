Slater & Gordon Asks Court To Toss Clients' Fee Challenges

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 27, 2022, 6:21 PM BST) -- Plaintiffs boutique Slater & Gordon urged a court on Wednesday to toss out allegations that it overcharged 150 of its former clients, saying the law firm spearheading the fee challenges used illegal retainers to solicit clients. Robert Marven QC of 4 New Square, representing Slater & Gordon, told High Court Judge Andrew Ritchie that he should permanently stay a group of claims from former clients of the plaintiffs law firm challenging the legal fees that Slater & Gordon charged them. The underlying claim involves 150 former clients of Slater & Gordon concerning the costs they paid the firm. The challenges are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS