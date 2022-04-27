US Envoy To WTO Urges Change To Geneva's Legal System

By Alex Lawson (April 27, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's World Trade Organization ambassador attended her first Dispute Settlement Body meeting Wednesday and continued to block the appointment of new appeals panel judges while calling for sweeping changes to Geneva's legal system. Deputy U.S. Trade Representative María Pagán made her debut in Geneva with a frank assessment of what she views as the WTO's failures in settling disputes, telling the DSB that WTO members need a legal system that meets their needs. "WTO dispute settlement currently fails in this regard — for many years it has not met the needs of members, including the United States, for example,...

