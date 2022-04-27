Senate Confirms LA County Judge To Federal Bench In Calif.

By Hailey Konnath (April 27, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, approving President Joe Biden's nominee with considerable bipartisan support. Senators voted 62-34 to confirm Judge Garnett, who garnered the support of 16 Republicans — including Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Chuck Grassley of Iowa — according to the Senate Press Gallery. Judge Garnett has served on the bench for the Golden State's court since then-Gov. Jerry Brown appointed her in 2014. Before that, she spent more than a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney...

