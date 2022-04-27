NJ Court OKs Admin Action Against Insurers Instead Of Suit

By Bill Wichert (April 27, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's top insurance regulator may bring an administrative action against out-of-state insurers that are not licensed in the state for allegedly violating state laws rather than depend on the state attorney general to file a lawsuit, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday in a published opinion. In a lawsuit from Applied Underwriters Inc. and its affiliates alleging that the state's Non-Admitted Insurers Act mandates a judicial forum for the claims at issue, an appellate panel said the commissioner of the state Department of Banking and Insurance can pursue an administrative complaint against the businesses over their workers' compensation insurance programs....

