Italian Rubber Tagged With Early Anti-Dumping Duties

By Grace Dixon (April 27, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce inked a 28.97% preliminary dumping margin for imported Italian rubber, handing an early-phase win to a domestic producer alleging sustained dumping forced it to sell products at a loss. The preliminary levy comes amid an investigation prompted by Lion Elastomers LLC's allegations that Italian producers are selling emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, or ESBR, at unfairly low prices. Commerce applied adverse facts available, a penalty rate, to the goods after the sole Italian exporter of ESBR declined to participate in the investigation. When petitioning the federal government, Lion Elastomers had also accused producers in the Czech Republic and Russia...

