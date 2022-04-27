Gulf Coast Adds $1.5M To Tort Pot In Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (April 27, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The confirmation hearing for Gulf Coast Health Care's Chapter 11 plan restarted Wednesday with the announcement of another $1.5 million in cash for tort claimants and arguments that the plan is the best deal for unsecured creditors of the nursing home chain. The virtual hearing saw witnesses for Gulf Coast resume testimony put on hold last week when U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens told the company to produce the internal report backing its claims that the plan's settlement with its largest landlord and secured creditors was fair and reasonable. Gulf Coast and more than 60 affiliates filed for bankruptcy in October...

