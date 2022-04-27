Holland & Knight Atty Goes Full Circle With Boutique Launch

By Emily Sides (April 27, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- In what she calls a full-circle moment after having started her career in the 1980s at a boutique firm co-founded by her father, the longtime appellate chair of Holland & Knight LLP is striking out on her own to co-found her own boutique where she will work alongside her daughter. Laurie Webb Daniel officially opened the doors of her new appellate boutique, Webb Daniel Friedlander, at the beginning of the week after having led Holland & Knight's appellate practice for nearly two decades. Joining her at the newly minted firm is Matt Friedlander, a former associate at Holland & Knight whom...

