Shumaker Loop Adds Partner, Senior Atty In Sarasota

By Madison Arnold (April 28, 2022, 12:32 PM EDT) -- Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP added a partner and a senior attorney in its Sarasota, Florida, office to better accommodate what the firm says is a growing need for legal services in the community. Ashley Hodson joined Shumaker as its newest partner in the wealth strategies services line while Alicia Lewis is now a senior attorney in the real estate and development service line. The two were hired on to help with the demand that comes with increased housing, tourism and population growth in the city, the firm said. Hodson's experience lies within complex estate planning, trust and estate administration and...

