SFO Mines For Gupta Docs As Steel Fraud Probe Digs Deeper

By Ronan Barnard (April 27, 2022, 7:00 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s specialist fraud investigator said on Wednesday that it ordered Sanjeev Gupta's international mining group to hand over documents as it ramps up an investigation into alleged fraud and money laundering in the company's finances. The white-collar crime agency has said that teams of investigators have served notices to hand over documents at addresses linked to Sanjeev Gupta's global industrial conglomerate, GFG Alliance. (Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The Serious Fraud Office, which investigates and prosecutes large economic crime, said teams of investigators served Section 2 notices at addresses linked to British-Indian metal mogul's global industrial conglomerate, GFG Alliance....

