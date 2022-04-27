Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trade Manager Fired For Take On Trump Tariffs, 7th Circ. Told

By Celeste Bott (April 27, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A former senior global trade and customs manager for a window-covering maker told the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday that a jury should get to decide whether she was unlawfully fired for disagreeing with her former boss about whether the company needed to pay tariffs imposed by the Trump administration for certain materials.

Asking the appellate court to revive her whistleblower retaliation claims under the False Claims Act, Jennifer Lam-Quang-Vinh, who goes by Jennifer Lam, argued that a district court improperly granted summary judgment to her former employer, Wisconsin-based Springs Window Fashions LLC. She asserts in her April 2020 lawsuit that the...

