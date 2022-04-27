High Court Should Reject Okla. Jurisdiction In Indian Country

By Terry Campo (April 27, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- At the urging of the state of Oklahoma, on April 27 the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, a case that is testing whether the states may prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed in Indian Country, especially as these crimes relate to non-Native Americans committed against Native Americans. In a written brief, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor remarked on March 2 that the state can do so because it has "inherent authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes in Indian country within its borders, unless Congress preempts that authority." O'Connor's line of reasoning comes directly at odds with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS