Bilzin Sumberg Steers Miami Grand Prix To The Finish Line

By Andrew McIntyre (May 5, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Formula One racing is speeding back to Florida this weekend for the first time in more than six decades, thanks in part to the help of Bilzin Sumberg in keeping the event on track and navigating myriad litigation and land-use curves along the way. Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP has over the past decade helped Hard Rock Stadium land the necessary approvals to host this weekend's Miami Grand Prix and has also fought off challenges in state and federal court. The road to bringing the race to South Florida stretches back nearly a decade, when the city of Miami...

