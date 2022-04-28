Fox Rothschild Adds Former Pittsburgh Assistant US Atty

By James Boyle (April 28, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A former assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania returned to private practice and joined Fox Rothschild LLP's Pittsburgh office, the firm announced this week. Fox Rothschild welcomed Haley F. Warden-Rodgers as a partner in the litigation department in Pittsburgh on Monday. She told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that she moved out of the public sector for the opportunity to join the firm's national coordinating counsel on emerging technology. "It was too good to say no to," Warden-Rodgers said. "I am working on issues involving new technology, like autonomous vehicles, and the gig economy. They are really exciting practice...

