Blank Rome Brings On Kirkland & Ellis Trade, Security Pro

By Alyssa Aquino (April 29, 2022, 1:02 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP has brought on a Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner with extensive trans-Atlantic sanctions and export controls experience to lead its international trade and national security team. Anthony Rapa, who joined Blank Rome on Monday, told Law360 on Wednesday that he's set his eyes on making Blank Rome a go-to destination for international trade and national security matters. "Our goal is… for us to be known as one of the go-tos in this area and for clients and practitioners to hold this practice in the same regard as the other highly-regarded practices… among the national security and trade bar,"...

